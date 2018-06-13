Mets' Zack Wheeler: Pummelled by Braves

Wheeler (2-5) allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Braves.

Wheeler allowed just two baserunners through the first three frames before allowing three singles and run in the fourth inning. The wheels fell off in the sixth when the righty allowed six of the first seven batters to reach base -- including a solo homer to Freddie Freeman -- before being lifted from the contest. Reliever Paul Sewald came in and immediately served up a grand slam to Ozzie Albies, tacking an additional three runs onto the starter's ledger. It was a disappointing result for Wheeler, who had recorded back-to-back quality starts in his first two outings in June. He lines up to take on the Diamondbacks on Sunday.