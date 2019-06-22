Mets' Zack Wheeler: Rebounds with seven strong innings
Wheeler (6-5) earned the win Saturday against the Cubs by allowing one run on five hits across seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Wheeler dominated at Wrigley Field through the first six innings, but he lost the shutout in the seventh when he induced a double play with the bases loaded. The 29-year-old gave up 14 runs (nine earned) in his previous two starts, so it was a much needed bounce-back performance. Wheeler will attempt to keep things going Friday against the Braves.
