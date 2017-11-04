Mets' Zack Wheeler: Removed from disabled list

Wheeler (arm) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Wheeler was placed on the shelf in late July, and wound up missing the rest of the season due to a stress reaction in his throwing arm. Looking ahead, he should be fully healed and healthy going into spring training.

