Mets' Zack Wheeler: Removed from disabled list
Wheeler (arm) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Wheeler was placed on the shelf in late July, and wound up missing the rest of the season due to a stress reaction in his throwing arm. Looking ahead, he should be fully healed and healthy going into spring training.
