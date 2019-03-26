Mets' Zack Wheeler: Rocked in final tuneup
Wheeler allowed five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over three innings while striking out two in Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles.
The unheralded Dwight Smith took him deep twice, while Chris Davis accounted for the third homer. Wheeler's spring ends with a thud, but his 4.80 ERA and mediocre 10:4 K:BB through 15 innings will get wiped clean Opening Day. The right-hander will start the third game of the season for the Mets, March 31 on the road against the Nationals.
