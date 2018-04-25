Mets' Zack Wheeler: Rocky outing Tuesday

Wheeler surrendered four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in Tuesday's win against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler wasn't missing many bats, as he induced just three swings and misses, but he was dotting the zone and got 20 called strikes. The righty twirled quality starts in each of his first two times out, so this effort marks a bit of a step back. With Jason Vargas (hand) set to make his season debut Saturday, there was some concern that Wheeler may not stay in the rotation next time through, but that seems to be a non-issue now thanks to Matt Harvey's move to the bullpen. He's lined up for a favorable matchup against the Padres in San Diego on Sunday.