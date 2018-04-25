Mets' Zack Wheeler: Rocky outing Tuesday
Wheeler surrendered four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in Tuesday's win against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
Wheeler wasn't missing many bats, as he induced just three swings and misses, but he was dotting the zone and got 20 called strikes. The righty twirled quality starts in each of his first two times out, so this effort marks a bit of a step back. With Jason Vargas (hand) set to make his season debut Saturday, there was some concern that Wheeler may not stay in the rotation next time through, but that seems to be a non-issue now thanks to Matt Harvey's move to the bullpen. He's lined up for a favorable matchup against the Padres in San Diego on Sunday.
More News
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...