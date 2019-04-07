Mets' Zack Wheeler: Rough day on bump
Wheeler (0-1) took the loss after surrendering seven runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings Sunday against Washington.
Walks were the story of the day for Wheeler, tossing just under 50 percent of his pitches for strikes in a 12-9 loss. The 28-year-old has had a tough start to 2019 and sits with a 10.24 ERA and 1.86 WHIP along with nine punchouts over 9.2 frames in his first two outings. Wheeler will search for answers in his next appearance scheduled for Saturday against Atlanta.
