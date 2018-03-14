Mets' Zack Wheeler: Roughed up Tuesday

Wheeler allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings while striking out three in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Facing a Nats lineup missing only a couple of regulars, Wheeler gave up three runs in the first inning while having difficulty keeping runners close, as Trea Turner and Bryce Harper combined for three steals against him. The right-hander still has a strong 11:2 K:BB through eight innings this spring, but with Steven Matz showing improvement, Wheeler can't afford any more bad outings if he wants to break camp as the Mets' fifth starter.