Mets' Zack Wheeler: Seen as potential bullpen weapon
Wheeler may be behind Steven Matz in the battle for the Mets' fifth starter job simply because he's viewed as the better potential reliever, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Both pitchers have the sort of significant injuries histories which suggest that a move to the bullpen could be good for their health. Both struggled similarly in abbreviated 2017 seasons (with a 5.03 FIP for Wheeler and a 5.05 FIP for Matz), leaving neither as a particularly attractive rotation candidate. Wheeler had the higher strikeout and walk rates last year and has a higher fastball velocity, while Matz is more of a sinker and control specialist. The former profile would seem to be a better fit in the bullpen, so it's possible Wheeler begins the year there, though even then he'd likely be only one injury away from returning to the Mets' starting rotation.
