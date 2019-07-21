Mets' Zack Wheeler: Set for a bullpen session

Wheeler (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

There has been plenty of optimism surrounding Wheeler's return, with DiComo also going on to say that the Mets may activate him early next week. The right-hander could be a major chip at the trade deadline if he can prove his health. Wheeler has managed a 4.69 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 119 innings while striking out 130 batters.

