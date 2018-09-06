Mets' Zack Wheeler: Set for CT scan
Wheeler will undergo a CT scan on his chest before the Mets leave Los Angeles, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Wheeler was struck in the chest by a Justin Turner liner in the fourth inning, though he was ultimately able to stay in the game and finish seven innings -- allowing three runs while striking out nine -- before exiting. The right-hander underwent an X-ray after the contest, which came back negative, but the Mets want to playing it safe and have him further evaluated before clearing him for his next start.
