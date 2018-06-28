Mets' Zack Wheeler: Seven shutout innings in no-decision
Wheeler did not receive a decision in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates, tossing seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts while allowing five hits and a walk.
Wheeler was dominant, as he didn't allow an extra-base hit and induced 22 swinging strikes en route to throwing 75 strikes out of his 105 pitches on the night. A ninth inning implosion by closer Jeurys Familia cost the 28-year-old a chance at his first win since April, but it was still good for his fourth quality start in six tries in June. The righty sports a 4.47 ERA and 8.7 K/9 heading into Wednesday's tilt against the Blue Jays.
