Mets' Zack Wheeler: Seven shutout innings
Wheeler (6-6) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Braves.
Wheeler found the strike zone with 73 of his 104 pitches and generated 16 swinging strikes to keep the Braves off balance. He allowed only one extra-base hit -- a double to Freddie Freeman -- and has not allowed a home run across his last three starts, a span of 20 innings. Beginning with his start on July 3, Wheeler has allowed just 11 earned runs in 38.2 innings to go along with 39 strikeouts.
More News
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Six scoreless innings in win over Pirates•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Seven strong innings in win over Padres•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans seven in rare home victory•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out eight but takes no-decision•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Start pushed back to Monday•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: No-decision in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...