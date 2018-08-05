Mets' Zack Wheeler: Seven shutout innings

Wheeler (6-6) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Braves.

Wheeler found the strike zone with 73 of his 104 pitches and generated 16 swinging strikes to keep the Braves off balance. He allowed only one extra-base hit -- a double to Freddie Freeman -- and has not allowed a home run across his last three starts, a span of 20 innings. Beginning with his start on July 3, Wheeler has allowed just 11 earned runs in 38.2 innings to go along with 39 strikeouts.