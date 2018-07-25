Mets' Zack Wheeler: Seven strong innings in win over Padres
Wheeler (4-6) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Padres. He struck out three.
Wheeler pitched quite well and limited baserunners to great effect, aside from the third inning when he allowed a pair of runs on three hits and a walk. He was rather efficient as well, needing just 99 pitches (65 strikes) to power through seven frames. Wheeler scuffled a bit over his previous two outings, but this quality start lowered his ERA back to 4.33 ahead of this weekend's scheduled matchup with the Pirates.
More News
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans seven in rare home victory•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out eight but takes no-decision•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Start pushed back to Monday•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: No-decision in quality start•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Seven shutout innings in no-decision•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans seven in Friday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...