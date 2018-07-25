Mets' Zack Wheeler: Seven strong innings in win over Padres

Wheeler (4-6) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Padres. He struck out three.

Wheeler pitched quite well and limited baserunners to great effect, aside from the third inning when he allowed a pair of runs on three hits and a walk. He was rather efficient as well, needing just 99 pitches (65 strikes) to power through seven frames. Wheeler scuffled a bit over his previous two outings, but this quality start lowered his ERA back to 4.33 ahead of this weekend's scheduled matchup with the Pirates.