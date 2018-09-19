Mets' Zack Wheeler: Shut down for rest of season
Manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Wheeler will be shut down for the rest of the 2018 campaign due to an innings restriction, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Callaway stated, "Given the fact that Wheeler is at 101 innings more than what he pitched last year; the way he pitched, pitching deep into games...we are really excited about the year he had and we feel like we would probably be taking the best care of him that we can if we shut him down at this point." Wheeler will finish the year at 182.1 innings, posting a career-best 3.31 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with an 8.8 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9. The 28-year-old recently finished off his season on a high note, securing a third straight victory while giving up four earned runs across seven innings against Philadelphia on Monday. In his place, Corey Oswalt will take the hill Saturday versus Washington.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....