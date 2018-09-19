Mets' Zack Wheeler: Shut down for rest of season

Manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Wheeler will be shut down for the rest of the 2018 campaign due to an innings restriction, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Callaway stated, "Given the fact that Wheeler is at 101 innings more than what he pitched last year; the way he pitched, pitching deep into games...we are really excited about the year he had and we feel like we would probably be taking the best care of him that we can if we shut him down at this point." Wheeler will finish the year at 182.1 innings, posting a career-best 3.31 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with an 8.8 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9. The 28-year-old recently finished off his season on a high note, securing a third straight victory while giving up four earned runs across seven innings against Philadelphia on Monday. In his place, Corey Oswalt will take the hill Saturday versus Washington.