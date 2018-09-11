Mets' Zack Wheeler: Slated to start Game 1 of doubleheader Wednesday

Wheeler (chest) is scheduled to start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Wheeler took a Justin Turner liner off his chest in his last start, but tests came back negative and he won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation. The 28-year-old has been locked in during the second half of the season, posting an impressive 1.50 ERA and 62:12 K:BB across nine starts (60 innings).

