Mets' Zack Wheeler: Snags win vs. Phillies
Wheeler (12-7) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings and securing the win Monday against Philadelphia.
Wheeler certainly didn't put together his best performance, but he kept his team in the ballgame until the Mets managed to pull ahead in the seventh inning. Prior to the series opener, he'd delivered a quality start in each of his previous five starts, going 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts over that span (36 innings). Following the game, it was revealed by manager Mickey Callaway that Wheeler's season may be over due to innings restrictions, per Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record.
More News
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Continues absurd hot streak•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Slated to start Game 1 of doubleheader Wednesday•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tests come back clean•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Set for CT scan•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Continues tear despite loss•
-
Mets' Zack Wheeler: Blanks Nats to win seventh straight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...