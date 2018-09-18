Mets' Zack Wheeler: Snags win vs. Phillies

Wheeler (12-7) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings and securing the win Monday against Philadelphia.

Wheeler certainly didn't put together his best performance, but he kept his team in the ballgame until the Mets managed to pull ahead in the seventh inning. Prior to the series opener, he'd delivered a quality start in each of his previous five starts, going 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts over that span (36 innings). Following the game, it was revealed by manager Mickey Callaway that Wheeler's season may be over due to innings restrictions, per Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record.