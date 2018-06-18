Mets' Zack Wheeler: Solid six inning effort
Wheeler allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
Wheeler began the game with three clean innings but allowed four consecutive Diamondbacks to reach base in the fourth inning, accounting for the two runs he allowed. The only extra-base hit he allowed was a double, marking the fourth time in his past six starts that he didn't surrender a home run. While still inconsistent -- he allowed six earned runs in his previous start-- Wheeler is a good source of strikeouts and has performed much better of late, as he has seen his ERA drop from 5.92 to 4.82 in six starts since May 16.
