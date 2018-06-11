Mets' Zack Wheeler: Start bumped up to Tuesday

Wheeler will now start Tuesday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wheeler had originally been scheduled to pitch Wednesday, but a Monday off day allows the Mets to skip Jason Vargas and slide everyone else up one day. That means that Wheeler is likely in line for a two-start week, as he'd be able to pitch again Sunday in Arizona.

