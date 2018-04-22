Mets' Zack Wheeler: Start postponed Sunday

Wheeler won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the Braves as the game has been postponed due to rain, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The makeup game has been scheduled for May 28 as part of a doubleheader. The Mets have not announced when Wheeler will make his next start. The team opens up a three-game series against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

