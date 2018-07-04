Mets' Zack Wheeler: Start pushed back to Monday
Wheeler is scheduled to make his next start Monday in one half of the Mets' doubleheader with the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Wheeler had been lined up to start the Mets' series finale Sunday against the Rays, but he'll be pushed back a day in the schedule as the team makes room for a new fifth starter. P.J. Conlon and Chris Flexen are the most likely the candidates to be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Sunday, while the other could be an option for the second half of the doubleheader or Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. The change in the pitching schedule means that Wheeler will be denied a two-start week, though he'll be in store for a two step during the final week before the All-Star break. He'll likely make his final start of the first half June 14 or 15 against the Nationals at Citi Field.
