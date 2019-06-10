Mets' Zack Wheeler: Starting Game 1 of twin bill

Wheeler will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Wheeler will get the ball for Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill while Jason Vargas -- who was originally scheduled to start Monday before the contest was postponed -- starts Game 2. The 29-year-old Wheeler has gone at least seven innings in four straight starts, posting a 4.13 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB over that stretch (28.1 innings).

