Mets' Zack Wheeler: Starts throwing program
Wheeler (arm) resumed throwing off flat ground over the weekend, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
The Mets shut Wheeler down for nearly three weeks with a stress reaction in his right arm, but it appears that he'll now attempt to ramp things up again in anticipation of returning from the 10-day disabled list later in the season. Given the amount of time he's already missed, Wheeler will almost certainly require a rehab assignment after he's been cleared to face hitters, likely meaning that he won't be activated until September.
