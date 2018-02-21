Mets' Zack Wheeler: Still in competition for rotation spot

Wheeler (arm) is still viewed as a starting pitcher and is in competition for a rotation spot, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Contrary to Tuesday's reports, which suggested that Wheeler will start the season in the bullpen, manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that the team still considers Wheeler to be a starting pitcher. He'll start the team's Grapefruit League opener and will contend for a spot in the Mets' rotation.

