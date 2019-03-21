Mets' Zack Wheeler: Stretched out and ready for season

Wheeler threw 91 pitches in a minor-league game Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Predictably, the results were outstanding as the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while striking out six, but the important takeaway is that Wheeler is ready for the regular season. He's set to make his first start of the campaign on the road against the Nationals on March 31.

More News
Our Latest Stories