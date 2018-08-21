Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out 10 in no decision

Wheeler tossed seven innings of one-run ball Monday in a no-decision against the Giants, allowing five hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

Wheeler threw 72 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced 21 swinging strikes as he notched double-digit punchouts for the first time this season. He ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh, allowing a run on two hits and a walk, but he battled through the frame and finished with his fourth quality start in the last five tries. Wheeler has also posted a minuscule 0.92 ERA and a sharp 40:7 K:BB during that span. He'll look to continue his strong recent form this weekend against the Nationals.