Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out 11 in seven scoreless

Wheeler (2-2) threw seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks while allowing five hits in a victory against the Phillies on Tuesday.

This was a pretty flawless start for the 28-year-old. Throwing 74 of his 105 pitches for strikes, Wheeler induced 15 swing-and-misses, and only one baserunner reached scoring position. Wheeler helped himself out by going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI at the plate as well. With the great night, the 28-year-old improved to 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across five starts this season. His next outing will likely be against the Reds at home Monday.