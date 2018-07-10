Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out eight but takes no-decision

Wheeler struck out eight but allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks and lasted just 4.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Phillies.

Wheeler induced a ridiculous 16 swinging strikes but just couldn't find the strike zone when he needed to. His wildness didn't just lead to free passes but unnecessarily deep counts as well, as Wheeler wound up throwing 102 pitches while failing to complete the fifth. The short start was uncharacteristic for Wheeler, who had failed to complete six innings just four times in 16 outings heading into Monday's start. He has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but Wheeler's inconsistency will leave him with a 4.42 ERA heading into his last start of the first half Saturday against the Nationals.