Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out eight in victory

Wheeler (4-3) allowed three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk across 7.1 innings while earning a victory against the Tigers on Sunday.

Over the last seven starts, Wheeler has been pretty close to a strikeout machine, posting 56 punchouts in 47.1 innings. Wheeler has won three of his four decisions during that stretch too. Overall, he is 4-3 with a 4.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 70 innings this season. Wheeler is scheduled to pitch next against the Diamondbacks on Friday.