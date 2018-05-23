Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out nine in loss to Marlins
Wheeler (2-4) allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits with no walks across six innings en route to a loss Tuesday against the Marlins. He struck out nine.
Wheeler was quite effective aside from the second inning, when four hits and an error plated three for the visitors, with just one going down as an earned run. The right-hander pounded the strike zone at a 74 percent clip and tied his season high in punchouts while delivering his second quality start in three outings. Wheeler has taken his fair share of lumps this season, but he's also flashed his significant upside and will look to build on this outing in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Brewers.
