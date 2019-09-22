Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out six in no-decision

Wheeler allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday.

The 29-year-old only had two 1-2-3 innings, but he worked around 10 baserunners (counting the reached on error) to only yield two runs. Wheeler hasn't allowed more than two runs since Aug. 24, as he's posted a 1.41 ERA in his last five outings. Wheeler is 11-7 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 187.1 innings this season. He will make his last start of the year Thursday at home against the Marlins.