Mets' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out six
Wheeler allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings Sunday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision
Wheeler had a rough third inning -- he allowed a three-run home run to Jesus Aguilar as well as both of his walks -- but pitched fairly well otherwise. He limited baserunners, highlighted by three hitless innings, a notable development as he had allowed 10 or more runners to reach base in three starts this season. While his season-long numbers remain ugly, this start wasn't necessarily the setback that the box score made it appear to be.
