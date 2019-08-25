Mets' Zack Wheeler: Stumbles to no-decision

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 loss to Atlanta, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out three.

The right-hander tossed only 60 of 108 pitches for strikes and got tagged for homers by Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson in the third inning, and Wheeler hit the showers with the game tied 5-5. He'll carry a 4.46 ERA and 156:42 K:BB through 155.1 innings into his next start Friday in Philadelphia.