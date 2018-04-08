Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tabbed with Wednesday's start

Wheeler will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With the Mets needing a fifth starter for Wednesday's game, Wheeler will have the opportunity to make his first major-league start of the season. Wheeler has started one game at Triple-A Las Vegas this season. In said game he allowed one run over five innings and struck out six batters. However, he struggled in the Show last season, as he posted a lofty 5.21 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 17 games (86.1 innings).