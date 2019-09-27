Mets' Zack Wheeler: Takes loss despite strong start

Wheeler (11-8) took the loss against the Marlins on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over eight innings, striking out 10 and walking none as the Mets eventually fell 4-2.

It was a hard-luck loss for Wheeler, who turned in a brilliant outing only to be matched by Jordan Yamamoto, who also turned in a double-digit strikeout effort. Wheeler has been on a torrid run to close out the season, with this outing leaving him with just eight earned runs over his last 40 innings since Aug. 30. He'll end the year with a 3.96 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 195:50 K:BB across 195.1 innings.