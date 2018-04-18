Mets' Zack Wheeler: Takes loss in quality start
Wheeler allowed three runs on seven hits in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals, tallying three walks and two strikeouts.
In his second start off the disabled list, Wheeler looked good in Tuesday's outing. He surrendered just two extra-base hits in 6 innings (both were doubles by Trea Turner), and he stretched it out to 99 pitches on the evening. Wheeler was limited to 17 starts last year due to injuries, and he's looking to earn his spot in the Mets' rotation as the return date of Jason Vargas (hand) looms in the near future. The 27-year-old will take on the Braves next in Atlanta.
