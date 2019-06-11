Mets' Zack Wheeler: Takes loss vs. Yankees
Wheeler (5-4) took the loss, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Yankees.
Wheeler, who lost his first game since May 16, was staked to a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning but gave one back in the bottom of the third and then ran into big trouble in the fourth as Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit added a three-run blast to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead. The 29-year-old came out for the fifth but permitted two more runs and was removed after 94 pitches. Wheeler has a 4.87 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP, and he'll look to rebound Sunday at home against the Cardinals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...