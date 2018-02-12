Mets' Zack Wheeler: Taking bone strengthening injections
Wheeler, limited to just 17 starts last season due to a stress fracture in his pitching (right) arm, has spent the past six months injecting himself with prescription Forteo, a pharmaceutical typically used to battle osteoporosis, Newsday reports.
Forteo is used to help bone strength and density, and Wheeler hopes that the injections will help prevent a reoccurrence of the stress fracture that ended his season last July 22. Former Met, Erik Goeddel, followed a similar practice when he had a similar ailment and the injections worked. Wheeler's goal this season is to make 30 starts, if that happens, 2018 would be the first time he has hit that mark since the 2014 season. This news and concerns regarding Wheeler's health could drive the Mets to pursue one of the remaining starting pitching options available in free agency.
