Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tests come back clean

Wheeler's CT scan came back negative after he was drilled with a line drive in the chest during Wednesday's game, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Wheeler was able to remain in the game following a Justin Turner liner in the fourth inning, finishing the night with three earned runs off three hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven innings. In addition, he underwent post-game X-rays, which also came back clean. The Mets haven't confirmed his status for his projected start against the Marlins next week, but it doesn't look like he'll be forced to miss any time.