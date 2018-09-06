Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tests come back clean
Wheeler's CT scan came back negative after he was drilled with a line drive in the chest during Wednesday's game, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Wheeler was able to remain in the game following a Justin Turner liner in the fourth inning, finishing the night with three earned runs off three hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven innings. In addition, he underwent post-game X-rays, which also came back clean. The Mets haven't confirmed his status for his projected start against the Marlins next week, but it doesn't look like he'll be forced to miss any time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...