Mets' Zack Wheeler: Throws again Thursday
Wheeler (shoulder) made 10 throws from 75 feet and 15 throws from 90 feet Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Wheeler has now thrown on back-to-back days, though the Mets will continue to proceed with caution with the right-hander. "We'll just see how this plays out with him," stated manager Mickey Callaway. "Obviously, playing catch and how he feels continuing to play catch will dictate a lot of what goes on next. So we'll just feel him out day to day and see where we're at." Wheeler was placed on the 10-day injured list July 15 due to right shoulder fatigue.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...