Mets' Zack Wheeler: Throws again Thursday

Wheeler (shoulder) made 10 throws from 75 feet and 15 throws from 90 feet Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Wheeler has now thrown on back-to-back days, though the Mets will continue to proceed with caution with the right-hander. "We'll just see how this plays out with him," stated manager Mickey Callaway. "Obviously, playing catch and how he feels continuing to play catch will dictate a lot of what goes on next. So we'll just feel him out day to day and see where we're at." Wheeler was placed on the 10-day injured list July 15 due to right shoulder fatigue.

