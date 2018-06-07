Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tosses seven scoreless in no-decision

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing just three hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Wheeler needed just 93 pitches to get through seven frames, tying his longest start of the season. Despite the strong outing, the right-hander was forced to settle with a no-decision as his counterpart Dylan Bundy fired seven shutout innings of his own. Wheeler has now tossed three quality starts in his last four outings, lowering his ERA from 5.92 to 4.57 over that stretch. He'll look to build off of Wednesday's strong outing in his next start, which will come on the road against the Braves.