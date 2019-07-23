Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tosses sim game

Wheeler (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday and feels ready to return from the 10-day injured list, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler stated Tuesday that he's ready to return as soon as possible, though the Mets still haven't announced when the right-hander's next start will come. He's targeting a Friday return and would be on a 75-to-80 pitch limit if he is cleared to take the mound in New York's series opener with the Pirates.