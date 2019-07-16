Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tracking toward brief absence
Wheeler's bout with shoulder fatigue isn't viewed as a serious concern and is expected to result in a minimum-length stay on the 10-day injured list, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
While it's not overly reassuring that Wheeler needed to be shut down despite getting some extended rest with the All-Star break, a source tells Ehalt that the Mets are exercising caution with the right-hander more than anything. Assuming Wheeler is feeling good after another week of rest, he could rejoin the rotation as soon as July 23. That would put Wheeler on track to make two showcase starts before the July 31 trade deadline, when he could be one of the more highly sought-after arms if the Mets decide to make him available.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...