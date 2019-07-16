Mets' Zack Wheeler: Tracking toward brief absence

Wheeler's bout with shoulder fatigue isn't viewed as a serious concern and is expected to result in a minimum-length stay on the 10-day injured list, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

While it's not overly reassuring that Wheeler needed to be shut down despite getting some extended rest with the All-Star break, a source tells Ehalt that the Mets are exercising caution with the right-hander more than anything. Assuming Wheeler is feeling good after another week of rest, he could rejoin the rotation as soon as July 23. That would put Wheeler on track to make two showcase starts before the July 31 trade deadline, when he could be one of the more highly sought-after arms if the Mets decide to make him available.