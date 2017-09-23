Mets' Zack Wheeler: Transferred to 60-day DL
Wheeler (arm) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Saturday's transaction was procedural only, as Wheeler had previously been ruled out for the year. However, the Mets needed to make the move in order to open a spot on the 40-man roster for fellow pitcher Noah Syndergaard. While Wheeler's 2017 campaign was cut short, he should be back to 100 percent in advance of spring training next year.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...