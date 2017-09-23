Mets' Zack Wheeler: Transferred to 60-day DL

Wheeler (arm) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Saturday's transaction was procedural only, as Wheeler had previously been ruled out for the year. However, the Mets needed to make the move in order to open a spot on the 40-man roster for fellow pitcher Noah Syndergaard. While Wheeler's 2017 campaign was cut short, he should be back to 100 percent in advance of spring training next year.