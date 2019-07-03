Mets' Zack Wheeler: Whiffs eight

Wheeler allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight across 6.1 innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler ran into some trouble in the second inning, allowing three consecutive singles to begin the frame. However, he closed the outing with 4.1 shutout innings of work, allowing just one total extra-base hit. Though he has a slightly inflated 4.42 ERA, Wheeler has been working deep into contests nearly the entire season, allowing him to rack up 123 strikeouts across 115 innings. He'll close out the first half of the season for the Mets with a start Sunday against the Phillies.