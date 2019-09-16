Mets' Zack Wheeler: Whiffs nine in no-decision

Wheeler did not factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Sunday, pitching seven innings and giving up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out nine.

Wheeler was superb in his seven innings of work, inducing 17 swinging strikes and posting his highest strikeout total since May 31. He departed after the seventh inning in line for a win but watched the Mets' bullpen surrender the lead over the final two frames. Wheeler has now allowed a single run in each of his last four outings to lower his season ERA to 4.09 -- the lowest it has been since opening day. The 28-year-old's next scheduled start will be a road tilt in Cincinnati on Saturday.