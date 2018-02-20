Mets' Zack Wheeler: Will start season in bullpen

Wheeler (arm) will start the season in the bullpen following the Mets' acquisition of Jason Vargas, the New York Daily News reports.

Wheeler made 17 starts for the Mets last season, his first big-league appearances since 2014. He battled multiple injuries throughout the season and struggled to a 5.21 ERA. A move to the pen might be a good idea for the talented but injury-prone pitcher, though Wheeler could easily be back in the rotation if someone else gets injured.