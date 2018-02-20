Mets' Zack Wheeler: Will start season in bullpen
Wheeler (arm) will start the season in the bullpen following the Mets' acquisition of Jason Vargas, the New York Daily News reports.
Wheeler made 17 starts for the Mets last season, his first big-league appearances since 2014. He battled multiple injuries throughout the season and struggled to a 5.21 ERA. A move to the pen might be a good idea for the talented but injury-prone pitcher, though Wheeler could easily be back in the rotation if someone else gets injured.
More News
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...