Mets' Zack Wheeler: Will start Wednesday
Wheeler's next start will come against the Orioles on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Wheeler was originally expected to take the hill against the Yankees on Friday, but will have his start bumped up with the Mets having a pair of off days next week. The change in opponents provides a much more favorable matchup for the 28-year-old.
