Mets' Zack Wheeler: Wins arbitration case

Wheeler (arm) will make $1.9 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The Mets came in at $1.5 million. Wheeler only pitched in 17 games in 2017, posting a 5.21 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 81:40 K:BB over 86.1 innings before hitting the DL in late July due to a stress reaction in his right arm. The 27-year-old appears to be at full health heading into spring training and figures to be the fourth starter in the Mets' stable during this upcoming season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories