Mets' Zack Wheeler: Wins arbitration case

Wheeler (arm) will make $1.9 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The Mets came in at $1.5 million. Wheeler only pitched in 17 games in 2017, posting a 5.21 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 81:40 K:BB over 86.1 innings before hitting the DL in late July due to a stress reaction in his right arm. The 27-year-old appears to be at full health heading into spring training and figures to be the fourth starter in the Mets' stable during this upcoming season.