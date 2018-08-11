Mets' Zack Wheeler: Wins fifth straight start
Wheeler (7-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight in a 6-2 victory over the Marlins.
Although his scoreless streak was snapped at 23 innings, the right-hander has now won five straight starts, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB in 34.2 innings over that stretch. Wheeler will look to keep things rolling Wednesday in Baltimore.
