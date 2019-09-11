Mets' Zack Wheeler: Works around base runners in win

Wheeler (11-7) allowed one run on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings to earn a victory against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

He's been giving up a lot of base runners, as he owns a 1.56 WHIP in his last three outings, but during that stretch, he's also pitched three one-run games (1.50 ERA). One has to figure all the base runners will eventually catch up to Wheeler, but there is just a handful of starts remaining, and owners have to ride the hot streak. He has a 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 170 strikeouts in 173.1 innings this season. Wheeler will be back on the hill at home Sunday against the Dodgers.